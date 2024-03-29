Dylan Scott drops deluxe ‘Livin’ My Best Life (Still)’

Dylan Scott‘s Livin’ My Best Life (Still), the deluxe edition of his latest album, has arrived.

The expansive 26-song project includes five unreleased tracks as well as the previously released “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us,” “I’ll Be A Bartender” and “Boys Back Home,” which is Scott and Dylan Marlowe‘s joint single on country radio.

Livin’ My Best Life first arrived in August 2022 and spawned the chart-topping hits “Can’t Have Mine” and “New Truck.”

Coming up, Scott will join Cole Swindell on his Win the Night Tour, which kicks off May 16 in London, Ontario. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to dylanscottcountry.com.

Scott’s also nominated for Digital-First Performance of the Year with “Don’t Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)” at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Find out if he’ll win April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.