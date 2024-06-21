Dylan Scott drops “I Owe You One,” co-written by Morgan Wallen

Dylan Scott has dropped his new track, “I Owe You One.”

While Dylan didn’t write the song, it was penned by country stars and hit songwriters: Morgan Wallen and ERNEST, and Ashley Gorley and Mark Holman.

Lyrically, “I Owe You One” pays homage to one’s hometown and how it’s shaped an individual — a narrative that strongly resonates with Dylan.

“‘I Owe You One’ speaks right to me, the way I grew up, and the people I grew up with,” Dylan shares with the press. “I really connect with this song and think it’s a cool way to say thank you to everything and everyone who raised me.”

With a heartfelt hat-tip of a chorus, it’s easy to understand why Dylan relates to it.

“‘Cause I’m just a product of where I’m from/ A little here for good, a little on the run/ Late nights countin’ empty cans/ Just one of the boys, yeah, that’s all I am/ ‘Cause I lay my head down and send one up/ Pour a little extra somethin’ in my cup/ Doin’ what I do ’cause of what you’ve done/ You know who you are, yeah, I owe you one,” goes the upbeat chorus.

Dylan’s latest album is 2022’s Livin’ My Best Life, which received the deluxe treatment in March as Livin’ My Best Life (Still).