AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dylan Scott drops “I Owe You One,” co-written by Morgan Wallen

todayJune 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Curb Records

Dylan Scott has dropped his new track, “I Owe You One.”

While Dylan didn’t write the song, it was penned by country stars and hit songwriters: Morgan Wallen and ERNEST, and Ashley Gorley and Mark Holman.

Lyrically, “I Owe You One” pays homage to one’s hometown and how it’s shaped an individual — a narrative that strongly resonates with Dylan.

“‘I Owe You One’ speaks right to me, the way I grew up, and the people I grew up with,” Dylan shares with the press. “I really connect with this song and think it’s a cool way to say thank you to everything and everyone who raised me.”

With a heartfelt hat-tip of a chorus, it’s easy to understand why Dylan relates to it.

“‘Cause I’m just a product of where I’m from/ A little here for good, a little on the run/ Late nights countin’ empty cans/ Just one of the boys, yeah, that’s all I am/ ‘Cause I lay my head down and send one up/ Pour a little extra somethin’ in my cup/ Doin’ what I do ’cause of what you’ve done/ You know who you are, yeah, I owe you one,” goes the upbeat chorus.

Dylan’s latest album is 2022’s Livin’ My Best Life, which received the deluxe treatment in March as Livin’ My Best Life (Still).

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%