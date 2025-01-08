AD
Dylan Scott’s ‘been quiet lately’ and he’s got a reason for that

todayJanuary 8, 2025

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Dylan Scott‘s flown under the radar recently, and he has a good reason for that.

“I know, I’ve been quiet lately. But I’ve been working on a bunch of new music,” Dylan shares with fans on social platform X, before teasing an unreleased song.

“Easy does it on a bottom-shelf bourbon boy/ You know it gets you hurting/ Easy does it on a late-night phone call/ On second thought just don’t call/ Oh telling myself what to do sure don’t help/ Oh wish ya told me that this was gonna be hell/ ‘Cause by the way you love me you left me broken barely hanging on,” go the lyrics of the teased track.

You can hear the full snippet now on X.

Dylan’s currently in the top 15 of the country charts with “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us.” His single with Dylan Marlowe, “Boys Back Home,” is now #2 and continuing its ascent to the peak of the charts.

Dylan will kick off his Country Till I Die Tour April 3 in Boston. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit dylanscottcountry.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

