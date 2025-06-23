AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt to miss Bruce Springsteen shows due to appendicitis

todayJune 23, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Hill/WireImage

E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt is going to miss some shows on Bruce Springsteen‘s current Land of Hope and Dreams tour after undergoing surgery for appendicitis in Spain.

“Got a sharp pain in my stomach, thought it was food poisoning, turned out to be appendicitis,” the 74-year-old rocker shared on X. “Got lucky with an exceptional hospital in San Sebastian. Operation was a complete success and I’m hoping to get back on stage for at least one of the shows in Milan.”

He added, “Thank you all for all the good vibes. See you soon.”

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s next show is happening Tuesday in San Sebastian, Spain, which will be followed by a show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Friday. Those Milan shows Van Zandt is hoping to make are happening June 30 and July 3. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%