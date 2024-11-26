AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Eagles add four more dates to their Las Vegas Sphere residency

todayNovember 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of Live Nation

The Eagles are sticking around Las Vegas a little bit longer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just added four more weekend shows to their Eagles Live in Concert at Sphere residency. The new dates are happening April 4, April 5, April 11 and April 12.

Presale sign up is open now, with presales beginning Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Eagles launched their Sphere residency on Sept. 20, treating fans to a set filled with classic tunes, like “Hotel California,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “New Kid in Town,” “Take it to the Limit,” “Life’s Been Good,” “Take It Easy” and “Heartache Tonight.”

They return to the Sphere for their next show on Dec. 6. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%