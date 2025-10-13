AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Eagles add new Sphere residency dates

todayOctober 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Eagles Sphere residency admat/(Courtesy of Live Nation)

The Eagles have announced a new set of dates for their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added four new shows to their schedule: Feb. 20, 21, 27 and 28.

With the new dates, the Eagles’ residency totals 52 concerts, which now makes them the artists with the longest residency at the Sphere; it launched Sept. 20, 2024. Dead & Company previously held that honor, with 48 shows.

The Sphere opened in 2023 with U2’s U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, which consisted of 40 dates.

Registration is now open for an artist presale that begins Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. PT.

The Eagles’ next residency show is scheduled for Oct. 31. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%