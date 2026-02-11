AD
Rev Rock Report

Eagles extend Las Vegas residency to April

todayFebruary 11, 2026

Don Henley of the Eagles on stage September 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Eagles have decided to extend their stay in Las Vegas yet again.

Although the band initially announced that their March dates at the Sphere would be their final shows at the venue for 2026, they have now added two new dates, April 10 and 11.

A presale for tickets begins Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. PT.

The new additions will bring the Eagles’ total Sphere shows to 58, extending their record for the longest-running residency at the venue. They launched the residency Sept. 20, 2024.

The Sphere extension comes just days after Don Henley told CBS Sunday Morning that he believes that 2026 “will probably be it” for the band.

“And I’ve said things like that before, but I feel like we’re getting toward the end,” he said.

The Eagles’ next show at the Sphere is set for Feb. 20. In addition to the Vegas dates, they will play New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

