AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Eagles extend The Long Goodbye with second nights in four cities

todayNovember 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Eagles have added more shows to their The Long Goodbye tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added second nights in four cities – Phoenix, Austin, Chicago and Toronto –  with Steely Dan set to open all shows.

Tickets for the newly added March 9 concert in Chicago go on sale Monday, November 6, at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets for Phoenix’s January 20 show, Austin’s February 3 show and Toronto’s March 14 show go on sale Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

The Long Goodbye tour is the Eagles’ farewell to the road. Their next show is happening Friday, November 10, in Atlanta. A complete list of dates can be found at eagles.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%