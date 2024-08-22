Early Beatles venue turned into Airbnb

ABC

A former club in Liverpool that once hosted performances by The Beatles has now been turned into an Airbnb, the BBC reports.

The Casbah Coffee Club was opened in 1959 by the mother of original Beatles drummer Pete Best. The venue, in the basement of the Best home, closed in 1962 — but not before The Beatles performed there more than 40 times. John Lennon’s band the Quarryman also played there.

Now Best and his younger brother Roag have turned the rooms above the club into a place any Beatles fan would love to stay. It features rooms named after Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, as well as original bassist Stuart Sutcliffe and Best, with each room featuring a “sprinkling” of Beatles-related décor, like posters and photos.

There is no room named after Ringo Starr, who replaced Best before the band took off, but Roag insists it’s not a slight at Ringo.

“It’s nothing to do with Pete and Ringo and what happened,” he says. “Everything we do is about being authentic and The Beatles that performed and partied here were John, Paul, George, Pete and Stuart.” He notes, “Ringo was never a member when he was here.”