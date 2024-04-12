AD
Rev Rock Report

Early Fleetwood Mac song “Oh Well” covered by Slash and Chris Stapleton

todayApril 12, 2024

Snakepit Records/Gibson Records

An early Fleetwood Mac tune has been reimagined by Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash for his upcoming blues album, Orgy of the Damned.

The rocker has covered the Peter Green-penned track “Oh Well,” featuring vocals by country star Chris Stapleton.

“[Stapleton’s] singing cadence and that drawl that he has for this particular song, in my mind’s eye, it sounded perfect,” Slash tells Rolling Stone. “I had to get his number and cold call him. And he was really gracious about it and really bent over backwards to help me get it done.”

You can listen to the Slash-leton version of “Oh Well” via digital outlets.

Orgy of the Damned is due out May 17 and includes guest spots from AC/DC‘s Brian JohnsonIggy PopZZ Top‘s Billy F GibbonsThe Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson and pop star Demi Lovato. 

“Oh Well,” originally released in September 1969, appeared on the Fleetwood Mac album Then Play On. The tune peaked at #55 in the U.S., making it the first Fleetwood Mac single to hit the Hot 100. It did better in the U.K., where it spent two weeks at #2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

