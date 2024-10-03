AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Early guitar owned and played by The Beatles’ George Harrison going up for auction in November

todayOctober 3, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

One of George Harrison’s early guitars is going up for sale in November as part of Julien’s Auctions’ Played, Worn & Torn auction. 

The legendary Beatle’s Resonet Futurama, a Czechoslovakian-made electric guitar, is an axe he played during the early days of the band and, according to Julien’s, played “a crucial role in shaping The Beatles’ sound and music history.”

The guitar is currently on display at The Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool, England, and will move to New York for a public viewing. Following that it will head to The Music Hall of Fame in Nashville before it goes up for auction in Nashville Nov. 20-22.

“This is not just a chance to own the vintage guitar outright,” reads a description by Julien’s, “it’s an opportunity to connect with the origins of The Beatles, to hold in your hands an instrument that witnessed the band’s transformation from local hopefuls to global phenomenon.”

The guitar is estimated to sell for between $600,000 and $800,000.

More info can be found at juliensauctions.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%