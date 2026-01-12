AD
‘Easier Gone’: Jason Aldean sings ‘Songs About Us’ with his wife

todayJanuary 12, 2026

Jason Aldean’s ‘Songs About Us’ (BBR/BMG)

Jason Aldean fans still have to wait for a while before his Songs About Us album drops April 24, but he’s easing the wait by unleashing a handful of new tracks.

The latest batch includes “Her Favorite Color” and “What’s a Little Heartache,” as well as his first duet with wife Brittany Aldean, titled “Easier Gone.”

“This album is about real life, the highs, the lows, and everything in between,” Jason says. “Every song started from a real place, and when it all came together, I realized these really are songs about all of us.”

Jason released “Help You Remember,” “Hard to Love You” and “Lovin’ Me Too Long” back in November, following the top-10 lead single “How Far Does a Goodbye Go.”

He’s currently on the January cover of Nashville Lifestyles

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

