AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

East Palestine reaches settlement with Norfolk Southern over 2023 derailment

todayJanuary 28, 2025

Background
share close
AD
NTSB/Handout via Xinhua

(EAST PALESTINE, OHIO) — Norfolk Southern and East Palestine reached a settlement over the February 2023 derailment that sent toxic chemicals into the area’s air, soil and creeks, the village said.

“The settlement provides the Village with $22 million from Norfolk Southern to be used for priorities identified by the Village in connection with the train derailment,” the village said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%