‘Easy Does It’ is Dylan Scott’s state of mind as he releases third album

todayMay 30, 2025

Dylan Scott‘s third studio album, Easy Does It, is out now. It features his new single, “What He’ll Never Have,” and his most recent #1, “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us.”  

“There’s confidence that comes with success, no doubt about it, and I’m grateful for this Easy Does It stage,” he reflects. “I’m not the 20-year-old kid anymore, I’m 34 with kids and a wife, and I hope fans can see where I’m at in life.”

“I hope they listen and go, ‘Hey, that’s different from the last album,'” he continues, “and I hope people take something from it to help ’em personally. But really, I just hope they see that I’m having fun and am not too worried about things. Just enjoying life.”

Dylan will make two stops at CMA Fest, playing Spotify House at Ole Red on Friday, June 6, before taking the stage at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, June 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

