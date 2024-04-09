AD
Rev Rock Report

Eclipse boosts streams of songs from Elton, Bruce, Beatles and more

April 9, 2024

When everyone wasn’t focused on making sure they didn’t burn their eyeballs out while watching the eclipse on April 8, some were focused on creating the perfect soundtrack for their viewing experience, and Spotify reports that several songs fitting the theme saw big streaming boosts.

Some of those songs include The Beatles‘ “Here Comes the Sun,” which got a 2,140% boost in streams above its usual average, while Van Morrison‘s “Moondance” rang up a 2,300% increase.

Meanwhile, Pink Floyd‘s “Eclipse” got a 1,155% boost, Soundgarden‘s “Black Hole Sun” was up 1,470%, Bruce Springsteen‘s “Blinded by the Light” was up 1,600% and Elton John‘s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me” was up 635%.

Not surprisingly, one of the biggest boosts went to Bonnie Tyler‘s 1983 classic “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” which saw a 635% streaming boost in the U.S. Streaming increases in cities in the path of totality — meaning where you could see the sun being completely covered — were massive. In Buffalo, New York, for example, the song experienced a streaming boost of 2,090% from the previous week, and in Cleveland, the boost was 2,250%.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

