Ed Sheeran and Adele cheer from the stands as England makes Euros final

todayJuly 11, 2024

Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Adele and Ed Sheeran made sure they were live and in person on Wednesday to watch England earn a place in the finals of the 2024 Euros, an international soccer championship held every four years.

Adele and Ed were spotted in the stands of the BVB Stadion Dortmund in Germany, watching as their country’s soccer team beat the Netherlands, 2 to 1, in the semi-finals. England will make its second straight trip to the Euros final, playing Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

Adele was seen telling the crowd to shut up ahead of England scoring a penalty, while Ed was seen embracing a friend in the stands.

Adele was likely in Germany preparing for her upcoming concerts in Munich, which start Aug. 2. Meanwhile, Ed’s currently on tour in Europe — he plays a show in Poland on July 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

