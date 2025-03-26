AD
Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon surprise commuters by singing in NYC subway station

todayMarch 26, 2025

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, but we already have an idea of at least one thing he’ll be doing on the show.

According to footage posted on social media, Ed and Jimmy — in disguise — performed in a New York City subway station on Wednesday morning, serenading commuters with Ed’s new single “Azizam,” as well as a rendition of Chappell Roan‘s hit “Pink Pony Club.”

The two initially disguised themselves in sunglasses, black wigs and hats, before they removed them, with Jimmy yelling, “This is Ed Sheeran!”

“Azizam” is expected to be released April 4. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

