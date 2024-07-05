AD
Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran announces final Mathematics tour dates, teases “press Play” once again

todayJuly 5, 2024

ABC/Paula Lobo

When Ed Sheeran’s Mathematics tour ends, it’ll end up being a three-year trek.

The tour, in support of Ed’s last two albums in his so-called Mathematics series, = (Equals) and – (Subtract), started in 2022. He’s just announced that the final leg, which will start in May of 2025, is going to end in September of 2025. He wrote on Instagram, “Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven’t been to yet …see you next year.”

He added, in what seems to be a tease for new music, “It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play…” — with the words “Stop” and “Play” capitalized.  Ed has been using the term “press play” to tease new music since last year.  For example, in October of 2023, he wrote, “See you next year when we press play on some big pop stuff finally.” And in November, he wrote, “see you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop.” 

Perhaps Ed is hinting that his next album series will incorporate words like “Stop,” “Play,” “Rewind” and “Fast Forward”? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

