Ed Sheeran announces three hometown shows at his favorite soccer team’s stadium

todayMay 2, 2025

Ed Sheeran‘s unexpected promotional stunts to promote his new album, PLAY, continue: He’s just announced three shows in July that will take place at Portman Road Stadium in Suffolk, England, where his favorite soccer team, Ipswich Town FC football club, plays.

The July 11-13 shows will feature special guests Myles Smith, Tori Kelly, James Blunt, Maisie Peters and the band Busted. Having James on the bill is a full-circle moment for Ed, as he explains on Instagram.

“One of the first ever concerts I went to as a kid was at Ipswich Town Portman Road to see Elton John. James Blunt opened for him, and I got so obsessed with James’ music, it really shaped me as a singer songwriter from then on,” he recalls. After he became famous, he wanted to play Portman Road and was going to do it in 2019, but couldn’t because of logistics.

“I always missed the opportunity to play it,” he continues. “Fast forward to now, having become an investor in Ipswich Town, I got a bit more sway and asked if I could launch my new record there, as a one off weekend of shows, and they agreed. I play all around the world, in such amazing stadiums, but nothing means as much as this one here.”

You can get access to tickets by preordering PLAY from Ed’s official store by 10 a.m. ET on May 6. The presales start May 7 at 5 a.m. ET; the general sale begins May 9.

“It’ll be a weekend i’ll remember for the rest of my life. See you there gang,” he adds.

Visit Ipswich Town’s website for more information.

PLAY is out Sept. 12.

Written by: ABC News

