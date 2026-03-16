Ed Sheeran, Backstreet Boys concerts on tap for US women’s Olympic teams, thanks to Flavor Flav

Captain Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States and teammates pose with their Gold medals after the Women’s Ice Hockey Final match between Team United States and Team Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games, Feb. 19, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Thanks to Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav, the U.S. women’s Olympic teams will get to enjoy some great music in Las Vegas this summer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer initially offered a special celebration to the U.S. women’s Winter Olympics hockey team after Donald Trump joked during a phone call inviting the men’s team to the White House that he’d be impeached if he didn’t invite the women as well.

Flav then expanded the celebration to the other female athletes who represented Team USA during the Winter Olympics and started a GoFundMe to foot the bill. The event, called She Got Game Weekend, is scheduled for July 16-19 in Vegas, and now, he’s provided an update about what the women can expect.

On Instagram, he shared a phone call with Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, who invited the athletes to the group’s Las Vegas residency show at Sphere.

“I saw the video that you posted the other day about the U.S. Women’s Olympic team,” AJ said. “And I was blown away, dude. Good for you, man! These ladies deserve their flowers. They deserve their respect.”

“I want to invite all the ladies to our show in Vegas this summer,” he said, adding that his offer was real. “I’m 100% serious,” he continued. “I’m a girl dad, bro. My daughters watching these young ladies achieve greatness inspires my kids.”

“I can’t wait to tell them this and believe me, the whole doggone team is gonna be stoked, man,” Flav responded.

But that’s not the only concert the women will get to attend: Flav also wrote on X Sunday, “Our athletes are going to watch and meet Ed Sheeran at his show at Allegiant Stadium [in Vegas].”