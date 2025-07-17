AD
Ed Sheeran challenges Chris Hemsworth to play the drums in ‘Limitless: Live Better Now’

todayJuly 17, 2025

National Geographic/Evan Paterakis

Ed Sheeran is helping Chris Hemsworth face his fears in a new season of Limitless: Live Better Now.

In a new trailer for the show, we see Ed challenge the Thor actor to play drums for a crowd of thousands of people on Ed’s stadium tour.

The clip then shows Chris learning to play the instrument and admitting that he’s “struggling.” We also see shots of him taking the stage with Ed at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

“The moment I walk out and see how big that arena is, I’m starting to think, ‘I gotta get out of here!'” he says.

The National Geographic series follows Chris as he challenges himself to do things outside his comfort zone in an effort to strengthen his mind and body.

Limitless: Live Better Now premieres Aug. 15 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

