Ed Sheeran clowns around in Pennywise Halloween costume

todayOctober 31, 2025

Ed Sheeran at the 19th annual TIME100 Gala. (ABC/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran spent some time clowning around New York City this Halloween.

The singer dressed up as Pennywise, the scary ginger-haired clown from Stephen King’s It, and posted a series of photos and videos of himself doing mundane things in the costume.

We see Ed holding the character’s signature red balloon as he sips coffee in a coffee shop, eats pizza on a bench, enjoys beer at a bar and waves to some children while walking down the street.

In one video, we get a time-lapse of Ed getting the clown’s wig and prosthetics applied.

“In for a Penny,” he captioned the post.

Last Halloween, Ed dressed up like his own meme – an AI-generated image of him as a monkey that was circulating the internet. “Haters will say its AI #halloweenbruv #feltcutemightdeletelater,” Ed captioned his photo of the costume.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

