Ed Sheeran debuts first of 14 fan-created videos for ‘Autumn Variations’

Autumn might be coming to a close, but Ed Sheeran isn’t done releasing Autumn Variations content just yet.

The singer debuted the first of 14 fan-created music videos for his Autumn Variations tracks. The first two videos – “That’s On Me” by Beatriz Santamaria Pinha of Brazil and “American Town” by Michael Lamhang of the U.S. – are available now on Ed’s official YouTube channel.

Ed put the call out to fans earlier this fall to submit their creations for each song on the album, and he received over 4,000 entries from around the globe. He then personally handpicked the 14 winners.

“I made Autumn Variations for the fans and I really wanted to bring them into the fold on this album,” Ed says in a statement. “I was keen to see how they interpreted the music, so I decided to ask my fans from across the world to make videos for each album track … I want to give special thanks to each and every fan who made these videos so special. I love them and hope you will too x.”

Meanwhile, Ed popped up for a surprise appearance at 50 Cent’s O2 Arena show in London Tuesday night. He took the stage to sing “Shape of You” and documented the night on his Instagram Stories.

“My man came through for me tonight, BOOM. LONDON went crazy!” 50 tweeted. “It don’t get bigger than this.”