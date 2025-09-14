Ed Sheeran debuts ‘Play’ songs at Brooklyn TikTok LIVE show, announces 2026 stadium tour

Ed Sheeran performs during ‘TikTok Presents Ed Sheeran’s Play, LIVE from New York,’ Sept. 13, 2025 (Rich Fury/Getty Images for TikTok)

When Ed Sheeran first started posting teases for what became his new album, Play, he shot some of the visuals in Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. He returned to that location Saturday night to perform a TikTok LIVE concert for a few hundred of his biggest fans in person — and millions more around the world.

During the livestream, Ed played the songs he’d previously released as singles from Play — “Azizam,” “Sapphire,” “The Old Phone,” “A Little More” and “Camera” — but played several more live in front of an audience for the first time ever. He also noted he was happy his fans seemed to be embracing the new album “instantly,” whereas, he said, previous albums took a while to grow on them.

Ed also included two past hits — “Perfect” and “Shape of You” — noting that “Perfect” is one of those songs that he just can’t get away with not playing. Before starting “Shape of You,” he said he appreciated all the TikTok memes people have created around the song.

At the end of the one-hour show, Ed announced that in the next few days, he’d be revealing full details of a 2026 U.S. stadium tour, which will run through next spring, summer and fall.

You can catch the TikTok LIVE concert rebroadcast on TikTok on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET.

Here’s the set list:

“Sapphire”

“A Little More”

“Old Phone”

“Camera”

“Slowly” [live debut]

“Symmetry” [live debut]

“The Vow” [live debut]

“Perfect”

“Shape of You”

“Azizam”