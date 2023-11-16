AD
Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran drops “the final thing I release for a while,” signs off for the year

todayNovember 16, 2023

ABC/Paula Lobo

After a busy year that saw him release two albums and work with several other artists, Ed Sheeran is signing off for a bit — but not without releasing one more collaboration.

Ed has teamed up with Elton John and country star Keith Urban to record a new version of “Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition)” by his friend Foy Vance, who’s signed to his Gingerbread Man record label. Sheeran wrote on Instagram, “This is gonna be my final thing I release for a while, certainly my final collab for a very long time it’s time to knuckle down into the next big album mode. But what a fitting way, by stopping with one of my favorite artists of all time.”

Sheeran says he’s been a fan of Vance’s since he was a teenager and used to go see Vance in concert. At that time Vance would end his shows with a song called “Guiding Light,” which he never recorded or released. Years later, Vance toured with Sheeran and co-wrote songs for his Multiply album. Vance said he’d record “Guiding Light,” which was Sheeran’s favorite, if he’d sing it with him.

“So 10 years on he’s done a new version, this time with @eltonjohn, @keithurban and myself. It’s beautiful,” Ed wrote. “The amazing Johnny McDaid produced it, and I hope you love it … see you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop, and have a good holiday season.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

