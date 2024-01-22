AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran gives behind-the-scenes look at the ‘Star Wars’ cameo that never was

todayJanuary 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran‘s latest photo dump features pictures from the last five or six years, including one that reveals his planned cameo in a Star Wars film didn’t turn out the way he wanted.

In the pic, Ed is wearing a Stormtrooper outfit without the helmet. He writes, “Me as a storm trooper in Rise of Skywalker, we shot for 12 hours then got told the scene wasn’t being used, so I’m actually in it as an alien, see if you can spot me.”

In early 2020, Disney posted a photo of said alien, writing, “We’re in love with the shape of you, Ed Sheeran alien.”

The 2019 film was the final episode of the nine-part Skywalker Saga, which told the story of the Skywalker family, including Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader, his children Luke and Leia, Leia’s son Ben aka Kylo Ren and Rey, Luke Skywalker’s final Jedi apprentice.

Ed’s other photos show him painting, celebrating his birthday, getting his cast signed by legendary artist Damien Hirst when he broke his arm and working on the “Bad Habits” video. Here’s also a photo of Elton John with Ed’s cats, one of which is a Scottish fold, the breed that Ed’s pal Taylor Swift owns.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%