Ed Sheeran goes down memory lane to celebrate 10 years of ‘Multiply’

todayJune 21, 2024

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is celebrating 10 years of his sophomore album, Multiply.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, Ed went down memory lane as he reminisced on the decade of memories he has associated with the successful album.

“10 years ago today, my second album Multiply was released. Here’s 10 pictures from that time to celebrate,” Ed wrote.

The photos take fans behind the scenes of the album’s release cycle, including the first photoshoot of the campaign and Ed “on my 24th birthday dressed up as a sumo wrestler on the Eastern European leg of the tour,” he wrote.

There’s also a video of Ed practicing the choreography for the “Thinking Out Loud” music video, and behind-the- scenes footage of him and Pharrell on set of the “Sing” music video.

Ed also shared a picture from his first time performing at Wembley Stadium. “My first ever stadium show. The last time I felt as nervous as before I went on for that show, I was 11 and it was before going on at the school talent show,” he wrote.

He ended his trip down memory lane by thanking his fans for the journey.

“Thanks for the last decade with this album guys, been so lovely revisiting it. Gonna wrap up Mathematics soon with something special, but [until] then, comment on what your fav Multiply moment was x,” Ed wrote.

Ed also premiered his 2015 concert film Ed Sheeran – Jumpers for Goalposts to YouTube on Friday to celebrate Multiply‘s milestone, where it is available to stream in full now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

