Ed Sheeran hosts pals at Coachella ‘secret shows,’ joins Post Malone onstage

todayApril 21, 2025

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Ed Sheeran may have made his Coachella debut at a weird time and location — Saturday at 3 p.m. in the afternoon in the Mojave tent — but he still made an impact during his time at the festival.

Ed played solo at Coachella, but brought along his Old Phone Pub, an actual freestanding structure which he’d built to promote a song on his upcoming album called “Old Phone.” When he showed off the pub on Instagram on Saturday, he teased “secret shows” he’d be doing there, and then he delivered.

He shared video on Instagram of himself performing “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” with Shaboozey, another Coachella performer, at the pub, and also posted his performance with singer/songwriter Alex Warren. The two performed Alex’s top 10 hit “Ordinary,” which Ed described as the “one song every year that blows my socks off.”

And Ed wasn’t done performing with other artists yet: On Sunday night, he joined headliner Post Malone onstage for Posty’s smash hit “Sunflower.” After Ed took a bow and walked offstage, Posty joked, “Holy f***, I didn’t even know he was here tonight!”

Jelly Roll also joined Posty onstage during his set to perform “Losers,” their collaboration on Posty’s album F-1 Trillion. The two are touring together this summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

