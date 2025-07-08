Ed Sheeran is selling his paintings for a good cause

ABC/Paula Lobo

You can now own some of Ed Sheeran’s paintings for a good cause.

A series of original canvas artwork and prints from the singer’s Cosmic Carpark Paintings exhibition will be available for purchase on the online art gallery HENI starting on July 10. Part of the proceeds will go toward the Ed Sheeran Foundation, which aims to provide music education for children in the U.K.

In a statement, Ed says he decided to use his hobby to raise money for the foundation at the encouragement of his friend, artist Damien Hirst. He explains the paintings were done while on break from touring last year.

“I was back and forth on tour last year, and I used a lot of my downtime in the UK to paint,” Ed says. “I’d run to a disused carpark in Soho each morning, paint, then run home and I’d do that daily until I headed back out on tour again.”

The expressionist splash-style paintings are described as being “inspired by celestial patterns.” They’ll also be on display at HENI Gallery in London from July 11 to Aug. 1.