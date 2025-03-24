AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran officially releasing new single ‘Azizam’ on April 4

todayMarch 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Enough with the teasing — Ed Sheeran has finally confirmed a release date for his new single.

“Azizam” will be released April 4, and Ed writes on Instagram that he created the song after one of his musical collaborators, Ilya Salmanzadeh, suggested he take some inspiration from his own Persian heritage and culture. “I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people. It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world,” Ed explains.

“I loved how a lot of rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad[itional] music I had grown up with,” he adds. “It was showing to me music connects us all, and really is a universal language. This whole album is about being playful, explorative, and celebratory. The song comes out April 4, and it’s really great. Hope you like it too.”

“Azizam” is a Persian word that means “my dear” or “my beloved,” and Ed’s Instagram post captures the moment when he asks his collaborators if they can come up with a Persian word or phrase to use in the track. You then hear someone off camera say, “How would you say ‘my love’ in Persian?” and someone answers, “Azizam.”

As for Ed’s new album, there’s no confirmed release date or title, but based on all available information, including what Ed has said himself, it’s likely called Play, represented by a picture of a “play” button on a stereo, which looks like a triangle pointing to the right.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%