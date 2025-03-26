AD
Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran performs with his old high school orchestra; opening pub in Massachusetts Friday

todayMarch 26, 2025

ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran recently shared an open letter to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling for funding of music education in schools, and on Monday he demonstrated in real life why that’s a good thing.

According to the BBC, Ed performed with the orchestra of Thomas Mills High School — his alma mater — at a gala concert celebrating the school’s 45th anniversary. Ed and the orchestra performed his song “Perfect Symphony,” which was a reworking of his hit “Perfect.” 

The school’s head teacher, Philip Hurst, supported Ed’s letter. According to the BBC, he said at the event, “I think music education is in a dire state and honestly, we should be saying, ‘How can every student in this country experience what we’ve managed to experience tonight?'”

In other Ed Sheeran news, Ipswich, Massachusetts — the sister town of Ed’s hometown of Ipswich, England — will host Ed’s new pop-up experience, The Old Phone Pub. It’s named after “Old Phone,” a song on Ed’s upcoming album.

The pub is set to open on Friday, but there’s no address listed. However, North Shore magazine reports the town’s select board approved a “one-day wine and malt” application and a “weekday entertainment license” for that date at the city’s Old Mill building.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

