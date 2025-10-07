AD
Ed Sheeran plays secret show with country star Megan Moroney

todayOctober 7, 2025

Ed Sheeran attends Ed Sheeran X Kid Super event in New York City, September 2025 (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran is always popping up when you least expect him. 

On Monday night he dropped by Kid Super, the storefront of the Brooklyn, New York, clothing brand he did a collaboration with for his new album, PLAY. But he wasn’t alone: He had chart-topping country star Megan Moroney with him, which he documented on Instagram.

“Played a secret show with @megmoroney tonight at @kidsuper in Brooklyn,” he captioned the post. “The rule was deep cuts, song for song, until the end where we played some of our hits. I loved it so much, thank you Megan for your time and being up for the idea. I’m such a fan, you rock.”

“Loved every minute of tonight!!! Thank you for putting this together,” Megan replied in the comments. She’s best known for her hits “I’m Not Pretty,” “Tennessee Orange” and “Am I Okay?”

In Ed’s Instagram Reel, you can see him and Megan sitting on folding chairs with acoustic guitars, surrounded by a small crowd of fans, singing “Camera.” Megan posted a video of herself performing “Beautiful Things,” which hasn’t been officially released yet, and Ed singing his hit “Castle on the Hill.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

