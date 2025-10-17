Ed Sheeran releases ‘Play – The Remixes’ EP, new video for ‘Symmetry’

Ed Sheeran records in India (Mark Surridge)

Ed Sheeran‘s album Play was heavily influenced by the global sounds he heard while traveling around the world on tour. Now he’s taken that one step further by releasing a remix album featuring collaborations with some of the South Asian artists he met during his travels.

The EP includes new versions of the Play tracks “Sapphire,” “Don’t Look Down,” “Symmetry” and “Heaven,” all recorded with different Indian artists, and at times featuring Ed singing in the Punjabi and Hindi languages.

“Making and finishing Play in India was such a fun experience,” Ed writes on Instagram. “Being there over the last decade through touring, I’ve met lots of local artists along the way, and I’ve been introduced to all types of music and cultures.”

There’s also a video of the “Symmetry” remix, which features Indian singer and rapper Karan Aujla. Ed wrote on Instagram that Karan “taught me the Punjabi bits on this song in the studio. … I feel like this is the beginning of our collaborative journey, I’m so excited to create more.”

He goes on to give details about the artists featured on each song, concluding, “I’ve loved this collaboration process so much, I hope you enjoy it, and hopefully discover new things.”