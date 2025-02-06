Ed Sheeran reveals what part of his show his daughters like the most (Hint: It’s not music)

ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran‘s daughter Lyra is five and his daughter Jupiter will be three this spring, so they’re technically old enough to attend his concerts — but that doesn’t mean they’re old enough to appreciate everything dad does on stage.

In a Q&A with fans, Ed was asked, “Have your daughters been able to see you perform on tour yet? Did they enjoy it?” He responded, “Yeah, they love the fireworks.” Ouch. Ed also revealed that the next tattoo he plans to add to his ever-growing collection is “a bumble bee drawn by my daughter,” although he didn’t say which one.

Ed also offered advice to a fan who wondered how to overcome writer’s block, noting, “Write every day and don’t stress if it’s bad … dare to suck, and every now and then great stuff will come. No creator is on their A game 100% of the time.”

And to a fan who wondered how he deals with negative criticism, Ed noted, “I’ve had it my whole life … when I was unknown I was too weird, too ginger, too keen, when I was successful I was too formulaic, too pop, too bland.”

However, he wisely notes, “I play stadiums every weekend so something must still be working.”