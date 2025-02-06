AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran reveals what part of his show his daughters like the most (Hint: It’s not music)

todayFebruary 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran‘s daughter Lyra is five and his daughter Jupiter will be three this spring, so they’re technically old enough to attend his concerts — but that doesn’t mean they’re old enough to appreciate everything dad does on stage.

In a Q&A with fans, Ed was asked, “Have your daughters been able to see you perform on tour yet? Did they enjoy it?”  He responded, “Yeah, they love the fireworks.” Ouch.  Ed also revealed that the next tattoo he plans to add to his ever-growing collection is “a bumble bee drawn by my daughter,” although he didn’t say which one.

Ed also offered advice to a fan who wondered how to overcome writer’s block, noting, “Write every day and don’t stress if it’s bad … dare to suck, and every now and then great stuff will come. No creator is on their A game 100% of the time.”

And to a fan who wondered how he deals with negative criticism, Ed noted, “I’ve had it my whole life … when I was unknown I was too weird, too ginger, too keen, when I was successful I was too formulaic, too pop, too bland.”

However, he wisely notes, “I play stadiums every weekend so something must still be working.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%