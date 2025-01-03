Ed Sheeran scores eighth #1 UK album with greatest hits compilation

Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran has scored his eighth #1 album in his native U.K. — with a record that’s been out since September 2024.

The album, +–=÷× [Mathematics] (Tour Collection), features Ed’s biggest hits from his “Mathematics” series of albums — Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals and Subtract — as well as some of his singles from his 2019 album No. 6 Collaborations Project. It also includes live recordings captured on his current Mathematics tour.

The album initially reached #5 on the Official U.K. Album Chart, but when it was issued on vinyl for the first time over the holidays, it jumped to #1.

Ed wrote on Instagram, “My 8th UK number one album. Thank you to everyone who streamed or bought it. What a way to cap off Mathematics, and what a way to start 2025. Feeling very very grateful. Happy new year folks, love you all.”

All of Ed’s studio albums have now reached number one in the U.K. In the U.S., he’s had four chart-topping albums.

Ed had previously teased 2025 as being “a year of releasing, which i’m very excited about.” Speaking to Variety, he described his next album as “big pop.”