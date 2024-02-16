AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran seemingly responds to Rod Stewart

todayFebruary 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Rod Stewart recently made headlines for saying in an interview that he’s unfamiliar with Ed Sheeran‘s work. Now, Ed has seemingly responded to the dig.

In an interview with The Times, Rod was asked to name an artist who he feels is making “timeless” songs, like Rod’s classic “Maggie May.” He declared that he was a fan of “Whatshisname … he’s British, really talented and his songs will be around.” 

When the interviewer tried to help by suggesting that perhaps Rod meant Ed Sheeran, Rod replied, “No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs.” He then referred to Ed as “old ginger bollocks.” Turns out Rod actually meant “Budapest” singer George Ezra, but it was his comment on Ed that got all the attention.

On his Instagram Stories, Ed, who’s currently on tour of Asia, has posted a photo of Rod with a look on his face that seems to say, “Really?” He didn’t offer any further comment.

It seems unlikely that Rod doesn’t know any of Ed’s songs, since they’re pretty ubiquitous. For example, his 2017 hit “Shape of You” is one of the most successful songs of all time, both in the U.K. and the U.S., and was also a massive hit worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%