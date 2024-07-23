Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Lauren Daigle, more to appear in Andrea Bocelli concert film

Luca Rossetti

A host of stars, including Ed Sheeran and Shania Twain, recently gathered for a three-day concert event in Tuscany with opera legend Andrea Bocelli, and this fall you’ll be able to watch a movie about it directed by Sam Wrench, who directed Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert film.

The event, Andrea Bocelli 30, celebrated the Italian tenor’s three-decade career. Over the three nights, Bocelli performed with artists as diverse as Ed and Shania, plus Lauren Daigle, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Johnny Depp, Russell Crowe, Jon Batiste and Queen‘s Brian May. Even Will Smith got in on the action, reciting a spoken-word version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Other stars who were on hand for the festivities included Sofia Vergara, Placido Domingo, and Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

It was all captured by Wrench for Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which will be released globally this fall by Fathom. On Oct. 25, Bocelli will release the album Duets, featuring collaborations with Ed and Shania, as well as Céline Dion, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony and more.