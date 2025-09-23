AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran taps Myles Smith as opening act for North American LOOP tour

todaySeptember 23, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Myles Smith and Ed Sheeran attend the ‘Time 100’ event in New York City, April, 2025 (Getty Images)

Myles Smith opened for Ed Sheeran in Europe this year, and he’s going to continue in that role in 2026.

The “Stargazing” singer announced on Instagram that he’ll be opening for Ed on the North American leg of the “Sapphire” singer’s upcoming LOOP tour, which gets underway June 20 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

“The Sheerios have spoken, the higher powers have listened, and The Jaffa Cakes are heading to the US,” Myles wrote. A Jaffa Cake is a chocolate-and-orange British cookie, and it’s Myles’ facetious way of describing himself and Ed as a pair. 

He added on his Instagram Story, seemingly addressing Ed, “Genuinely humbled to be asked to come for round 2. U guys truly feel like family. Love ya brev.”

“Thrift Shop” rapper Macklemore and “7 Years” singer Lukas Graham will also be supporting Ed on various dates of the tour.

Meanwhile, if you want to see Myles in a smaller venue before he hits stadiums with Ed, he’s playing an intimate show Oct. 9 in Austin, Texas, sponsored by White Claw. Visit WhiteClaw.com/musicRSVP to get more details.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%