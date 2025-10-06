AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran teams up with ‘Adolescence’ director for Netflix special

todayOctober 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ed Sheeran in ‘One Shot with Ed Sheeran’ (Danny Clinch/Netflix)

Ed Sheeran and the Emmy-winning Netflix series Adolescence wouldn’t seem to have anything in common, but now they do: a director.

Ed has teamed with Philip Barantini, who shot every episode of Adolescence in a single continuous take, for an upcoming Netflix special. Called ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran, it follows Ed through the streets of New York City while performing his greatest hits. You’ll see him play on sidewalks and on the subway, interacting with fans and random strangers — and it’ll all be done in a single take.

You can see a photo from the special, showing Ed performing in a subway car, on his Instagram. Ed wrote in an Instagram Story, “This is the most proud I’ve been of something in my entire career. I’m so excited for you to see it, it really is amazing. Thanks to the incredible team who put this together.”

The show premieres on Netflix on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%