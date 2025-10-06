Ed Sheeran teams up with ‘Adolescence’ director for Netflix special

Ed Sheeran in ‘One Shot with Ed Sheeran’ (Danny Clinch/Netflix)

Ed Sheeran and the Emmy-winning Netflix series Adolescence wouldn’t seem to have anything in common, but now they do: a director.

Ed has teamed with Philip Barantini, who shot every episode of Adolescence in a single continuous take, for an upcoming Netflix special. Called ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran, it follows Ed through the streets of New York City while performing his greatest hits. You’ll see him play on sidewalks and on the subway, interacting with fans and random strangers — and it’ll all be done in a single take.

You can see a photo from the special, showing Ed performing in a subway car, on his Instagram. Ed wrote in an Instagram Story, “This is the most proud I’ve been of something in my entire career. I’m so excited for you to see it, it really is amazing. Thanks to the incredible team who put this together.”

The show premieres on Netflix on Nov. 21.