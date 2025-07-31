Ed Sheeran twins with Rupert Grint as he teases new song

ABC/Paula Lobo

Ed Sheeran has something cooking with his ginger-haired lookalike, Rupert Grint.

The singer posted an Instagram Reel that begins with Ed lip-synching to a new unreleased song while wearing a floral button-down shirt. The camera then flips to the Harry Potter star, wearing the same outfit, as he continues to lip-synch the tune.

“And one day we’ll all be dead/ But between now and then/ I never want to see you again/ I used to love you/ Now every day I hate you just a little more,” the snippet of the song goes.

Ed captioned the post, “I like this song – The real Ed Sheeran.” He didn’t post a title for the song yet, or what he and Rupert are up to, though it seems like they could be filming a music video together.

Ed’s new album, PLAY, featuring the singles “Azizam” and “Sapphire,” arrives Sept. 12. He’s also got a new, original song on the Zootopia 2 soundtrack with Shakira. The movie hits theaters Nov. 26.