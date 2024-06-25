AD
Entertainment News

Eddie Murphy says ‘Shrek 5’ is a go, reveals Donkey spin-off film

todayJune 25, 2024

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Get your celebratory waffles ready: Eddie Murphy is returning to the land of Far Far Away.

In an interview with Collider released Monday, the actor revealed he will voice the beloved animated character Donkey in two brand-new movies set in the Shrek universe. One will be Shrek 5, and the other is a Donkey spin-off film.

In fact, Murphy says he’s already been in the recording booth for the fifth Shrek film.

“We started doing Shrek four or five months ago, I think,” Murphy said. “I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up.”

Murphy also expressed excitement about his character finally getting to lead his own film. “Donkey’s gonna have his own movie,” he said. “We’re gonna do Donkey [movie] as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey.”

He made sure to clarify that the two films are not being made at the same time.

“I started recording Shrek, I think it’s coming out in 2025. And we’re doing a Donkey one next,” Murphy said.

The first Shrek film released in 2001. It was the first-ever winner of the Best Animated Feature Academy Award. Its three sequels were subsequently released in 2004, 2007 and 2010.

The Shrek franchise expanded in 2011 with the release of Puss and Boots. Its sequel, Puss and Boots: The Last Wish, hit theaters in 2022. Murphy’s Donkey and Mike Myers‘ Shrek appeared in a brief, silent cameo in the movie, causing fans to speculate about a possible fifth Shrek film — one that Murphy has now seemingly confirmed.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

