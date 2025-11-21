AD
Eddie Murphy to receive AFI Life Achievement Award

todayNovember 21, 2025

Eddie Murphy headshot (PMK Entertainment)

Eddie Murphy is set to receive one of the film industry’s most prestigious honors for his decades-spanning career.

The actor, comedian and Oscar nominee will be the 51st recipient of AFI’s Life Achievement Award. The honor will be presented during a gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18.

“Eddie Murphy is an American icon,” Kathleen Kennedy, chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, says in a statement. “A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds. Across five decades, his enduring impact on our culture has inspired artists and audiences alike, and AFI is proud to honor him with the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award.”

Previous recipients of the award include Francis Ford Coppola, Nicole Kidman, Julie Andrews, Denzel Washington, George Clooney and Diane Keaton.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

