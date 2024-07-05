AD
Rev Rock Report

Eddie Van Halen’s 1993 Canada Day flag guitar going up for auction

todayJuly 5, 2024

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

An Eddie Van Halen guitar emblazoned with the Canadian flag is going up for auction later this year.

The long-lost 1993 Ernie Ball Music Signature Canada Day guitar will be part of Julien’s Auctions biannual Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ‘N’ Roll Iconic Guitars auction.

According to the auction house, the guitar, unseen for 31 years, was played by Eddie at a July 1, 1993, Canada Day concert at Molson Park in Barrie, Ontario. It features the red Canada maple leaf, with signatures of all the band members.

The auction is happening Nov. 21-22, and fans can register to be a part of it now. Eddie passed away in 2020 due to complications from throat cancer; to honor the rocker, proceeds from the sale will be donated to the cancer research and treatment nonprofit City of Hope.

