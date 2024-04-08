Eddie Van Halen’s family ordered pizza after his death

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

While some people lose their appetite after someone dies, Eddie Van Halen’s family apparently didn’t have that problem. Speaking to People, his ex-wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli, revealed that they ordered a pizza after the rocker passed.

“I didn’t want to believe it was happening. Even while it was happening, I wasn’t believing it was happening,” Bertinelli says of the guitarist’s October 2020 death.

She says that after he passed away, the family, which included son Wolfgang Van Halen and Eddie’s brother and bandmate Alex Van Halen, decided to honor him with a meal of his favorite food.

“I forget who suggested it, but we were like, ‘Should we have pizza?’ … Because he couldn’t eat, and the last thing Ed really wanted was pizza,” she says. “He loved pizza and burritos, so we had pizza in his hospital room.”

She adds, “I hope people don’t think that’s morbid.”

While Valerie and Eddie had been divorced since 2007, she says there was still so much love between them when he died.

“He knew how much I loved him,” she says. “I knew how much he loved me. The last words he said to me and to Wolfie were, ‘I love you,’” adding, “Ed was very giving with his heart. He wore it on his sleeve.”