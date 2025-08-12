Eddie Van Halen’s Kramer Electric guitar going up for auction

Eddie Van Halen performing at Cobo Arena on August 13, 1982, in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Ross Marino/Getty

One of Eddie Van Halen’s iconic guitars is going up for auction in September.

The rocker’s Kramer Electric, 1982, which is based on his original “Frankenstein” guitar and features Van Halen’s well-known black-and-white stripe abstract design, will be up for auction as part of Sotheby’s Grails Week.

The guitar, which Eddie played on tour in 1982 and 1983, features Eddie’s signature with a note to his guitar tech Rudy Leiren that reads, “Rude – Its Been a Great Ten Years – Lets Do Another Ten. Eddie Van Halen.” The back of the headstock reads, “#1 Edward Van Halen Model.”

Leiren sold the guitar to Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, who used it during several recordings, including their 1989 album Dr Feelgood. It comes with a case and note from Mars that reads, “hope you enjoy it as much as I did. Also it’s a great piece of history.”

Grails Week, described as a “celebration of popular culture,” is taking place at Sotheby’s New York Sept. 22-Oct. 28. The sale of Van Halen’s guitar will open on Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. ET; it is estimated to sell for between $2 million and $3 million.