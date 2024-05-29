AD
Eddie Vedder honors Bill Walton during Pearl Jam concert

todayMay 29, 2024

ABC

Eddie Vedder took a moment during Pearl Jam‘s concert Tuesday in Seattle to honor late basketball legend Bill Walton, who passed away Monday from cancer.

Speaking to the crowd, Vedder called Walton a “big man with a huge heart” who “cut a wide path of peace and love behind him.”

“Godd***** Bill, we miss you already,” Vedder continued. “I just wanna state our love for you in public … Thanks for all the good energy.”

During Vedder’s remarks, the venue’s screen showed a photo of Walton attending a Pearl Jam show in San Diego.

You can watch footage of Vedder’s tribute on Pearl Jam’s Instagram.

In addition to being a Pearl Jam fan, Walton was famous for being a Deadhead, and several Grateful Dead members shared their love following his passing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

