Rev Rock Report

Eddie Vedder, Metallica, Depeche Mode & more premiering documentaries at Tribeca Festival

todayApril 16, 2025

ABC

Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Metallica and Depeche Mode are among the musical acts premiering new documentaries at the 2025 Tribeca Festival, taking place June 4-15 in New York City.

Vedder’s film, Matter of Time, follows his work to support research into finding a cure for the genetic disease epidermolysis bullosa. His EB Research Partnership organization, which he cofounded alongside his wife, Jill, hosts a benefit concert to raise money for the cause.

The screening of Matter of Time, which will mark the doc’s world premiere, will be followed by an acoustic performance by Vedder.

Metallica Saved My Life is dedicated to the the metal legends’ passionate fanbase, while Depeche Mode: M was filmed during the “Enjoy the Silence” outfit’s 2023 concerts in Mexico City. Their respective Tribeca screenings, which also mark their world premieres, will be followed by conversations with Metallica and Depeche Mode. 

Other music films premiering at Tribeca include the Billy Idol doc Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which will be followed by a performance by the “Rebel Yell” rocker, and the Counting Crows doc Have You Seen Me Lately?

For more info, visit TribecaFilm.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

