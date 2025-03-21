AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Eddie Vedder, Stephen Marley cover Neil Young for upcoming tribute album

todayMarch 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cinema Music Group/Killphonic Records

The music of Neil Young is being celebrated on an upcoming tribute album, and now we have another preview.

Two new tracks from Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young have jut been released: a cover of the “The Needle and the Damage Done” from Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and Stephen Marley’s take on “Old Man.” Both songs originally appeared on Young’s 1972 album, Harvest.

You can listen to “The Needle and the Damage Done” and “Old Man” now via digital outlets.

Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young is divided into two volumes, with the first dropping April 25. Other artists paying tribute to Young on volume one include The Doobie BrothersMichael McDonald with Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons, Lumineers, Fiona Apple, Courtney Barnett and Steve Earle.

Proceeds from the album will benefit The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%