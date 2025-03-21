Eddie Vedder, Stephen Marley cover Neil Young for upcoming tribute album

Cinema Music Group/Killphonic Records

The music of Neil Young is being celebrated on an upcoming tribute album, and now we have another preview.

Two new tracks from Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young have jut been released: a cover of the “The Needle and the Damage Done” from Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and Stephen Marley’s take on “Old Man.” Both songs originally appeared on Young’s 1972 album, Harvest.

You can listen to “The Needle and the Damage Done” and “Old Man” now via digital outlets.

Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young is divided into two volumes, with the first dropping April 25. Other artists paying tribute to Young on volume one include The Doobie Brothers’ Michael McDonald with Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, Mumford & Sons, Lumineers, Fiona Apple, Courtney Barnett and Steve Earle.

Proceeds from the album will benefit The Bridge School, an educational institution for children with severe speech and physical disabilities.