Rev Rock Report

Eight classic recordings by The Rolling Stones get first-ever Dolby Atmos release

todayMarch 14, 2025

ABKCO Music & Records

Some classic recordings by The Rolling Stones have just gotten an audio upgrade.

ABKCO Music & Records just released six full-length albums and two EPs from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers in Dolby Atmos audio for the very first time.

Full albums getting the audio upgrade include the U.K. edition of 1964’s The Rolling Stones, plus 1964’s England’s Newest Hit Makers and 12 X 5, 1965’s The Rolling Stones No. 2 and The Rolling Stones, Now!, and 1969’s Let It Bleed. Also getting a Dolby Atmos release are the 1964 EPs The Rolling Stones and Five by Five.

Stones fans can find the newly upgraded Dolby Atmos editions of these releases streaming on Apple Music, TIDAL and Amazon Music.

And this is just the beginning of the Dolby Atmos upgrades. ABKCO has plans to release even more titles in this format, including 1968’s Beggars Banquet, both the U.S. and U.K. versions of 1965’s Out of Our Heads, and 1966’s Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass).

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

