AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Eight-year-old girl dies after medical emergency aboard flight to Chicago: Coroner

todayJune 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — An 8-year-old girl died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight to Chicago Thursday morning, which was rerouted to land in Peoria, Illinois, officials said.

The child was transferred to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, despite emergency personnel performing life-saving measures, Peoria County Coroner’s Office said in a statement.

The coroner’s office said the child, who they identified as 8-year-old Sydney Weston from Carl Junction, Missouri, was traveling with her family on vacation when she “suddenly became ill and then unresponsive in flight.”

“Her family immediately notified the flight personnel of her condition, and they began rapidly rendering aid,” the coroner’s office said.

When the plane made an emergency landing in Peoria, “she was not breathing and had no pulse,” according to the statement.

Weston was pronounced dead at 8:05 a.m. at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, the coroner’s office said.

The child’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to the statement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%